Founder/Chief Storyteller

POWERHOUSE COMMUNICATIONS

Since founding Powerhouse Communications in 2015, Kristin Daher has continually advanced its standing as one of Southern California’s premier, female-led firms. She has strategically reimagined the agency’s approach to public relations, influencer and social media programs - leveraging innovation, thought leadership and entrepreneurism - and has fostered a company culture that celebrates all wins, big and small. While its roots are in restaurant, franchise and domestic CPG, Daher has diversified Powerhouse’s portfolio to include new specialties like health and fitness, international, CPG, technology and data analytics.