Co-Founder/Chief Marketing Officer

NorthStar Moving Company

One of the few women at the helm of a moving company, Laura McHolm had an unlikely start as co-founder of NorthStar Moving Company. McHolm firmly believes that running a moving business means a lot more than lifting things - it’s about lifting up the community. She built a company and life built upon a sincere dedication to meeting the highest standards for service and integrity in her relationships with customers, employees, and the community at large.