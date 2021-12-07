CEO/Founder

Elevate My Brand

Laurel Mintz, J.D., M.B.A., is the CEO and founder of award-winning, Los Angeles-based marketing agency, Elevate My Brand. Her gift is connecting with people and their stories. After all, companies are made up of people and stories are just narratives that are the foundation of great marketing. Mintz’s energy has been the driving force behind the agency’s growth since it launched in 2009. With Elevate My Brand, Mintz and her team serve both start-ups and blue chip global brands.