President/CEO

Vista Del Mar Child & Family Services

Lena Wilson has worked in the field of child welfare for over 30 years and passionate about working with children and families at risk by empowering them to reach their highest potential. She found her initial calling to the field as a youth specialist in a small residential setting. Over the course of time, Wilson has worked in various roles in the child welfare system, including as a foster care program manager, an administrator of the Salvation Army Denby Center, and as executive director of Lutheran Adoption Service.