CEO/President

Marketing Maven

Marketing Maven founder Lindsey Carnett embodies motivation, grit and passion. She is obsessed with winning for her clients to the tune of cumulatively billions of dollars of sales on their behalf. As a former NCAA captain of the California Lutheran University women’s soccer team, she gives 110% to her team. She is a strategist, an educator, friend, wife and mother. She works tirelessly to elevate those around her by giving a voice to the underdog while championing their vision and mission as her own.