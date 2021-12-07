Founding Partner

Meyer Olson Lowy Meyers

Los Angeles family law attorney Lisa Helfend Meyer is recognized as a strong litigator and trial attorney who achieves favorable outcomes for her clients in high stakes divorce and custody disputes. Lisa has successfully tried complex family law matters in multiple states. Her abilities in the courtroom support her clients’ emergence as stronger and confident individuals preparing for the next chapter of their lives. Meyer has built a reputation for taking on the toughest cases and prevailing in high-asset and high-conflict family law matters.