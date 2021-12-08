Chief Executive Officer

Time To Act Entertainment

Luciana Brafman is the chief executive officer at Time To Act Entertainment, a content company with the mission to raise awareness, galvanize social responsibility, and inspire activism that promotes real change in the world. In her view, “Children are our best hope but they can’t be prepared if they’re not involved in the conversation.” Her background as a two time Emmy-nominated producer, as well as an accomplished corporate attorney and mother, makes her uniquely positioned to lead a successful interactive media company focused on children’s entertainment.