VP of Development

BLVD Hospitality

Margaux Rotter has had a passion for architecture and building since she was a young child. She worked for Morley Builders asa project engineer after college, with one of her projects being BLVD’s award-winning Ace Hotel. Since joining BLVD in 2015, Rotter has overseen or been deeply involved in numerous large-scale projects throughout the city, from the first modular construction high-rise for CitizenM to numerous historic, adaptive reuse hotel projects throughout the region like Soho Warehouse.