Maria S. Salinas is the president and CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, the largest business association in Los Angeles County, representing member companies and serving the interests of more than 235,000 businesses across the Los Angeles region. She took the helm of the organization in August of 2018, becoming the first Latina woman leading the Chamber in its 132-year history. Salinas’ business acumen and financial expertise provides her with the right experience to lead the L.A. Area Chamber.