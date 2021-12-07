Chief Executive Officer

Curl Cult

An accomplished CEO, entrepreneur, board member and advisor, Melissa Orr was on a mission to find ‘up and coming’ female entrepreneurs to mentor and grow with and help them realize their dreams. The serendipitous introduction to hair stylist and salon owner Janine Jarman has allowed for the birth of Curl Cult, a revolutionary Protein Perm system in the hair care space. This business is bringing back the perm in a way that is healthy for the consumer, easy and fun for the hair stylist.