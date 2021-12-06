Co-Owner/Lead Director

She TV Media, LLC

Meredith Yinger is a Los Angeles based independent filmmaker, voice artist and entrepreneur. She lives for the opportunity to bring inclusive, female-forward, and important stories to life through the magic of film. She co-founded She TV Media, a full-service, female-owned video production company focused on telling untold and inspiring stories of empowered women through documentaries, narratives, and commercials. Being the lead director of She TV Media, Yinger found herself in the content marketing role more than half of the time.