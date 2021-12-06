Founder/CEO

Lafonn

Molly Wang’s story is a little different from most. As a first generation Chinese-American and single mother, building Lafonn is her American dream come true. In 1998, she came to the U.S. with a mere $200 in her pocket, and more importantly, with an intense fire and passion to do something significant. Assembling the best talents in design, sales and service, Wang founded Lafonn with a singular mission to empower women through style and self-confidence with beautifully crafted, affordable jewelry.