CEO/Founder

Stay In The Game

Mona Andrews is the founder and CEO of Stay In The Game, which provides work opportunities designed to keep caregivers engaged and employed. She is also the founder and CEO of Executive Financial Enterprises, Inc., an international business process outsourcer for over 20 years. EFE was named by Diversity Business as one of the 500 Top Women-Owned Businesses in the United States. Andrews graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Southern California and earned her JD from Pepperdine. She is admitted to practice law in the state of California.