Sr. Vice President/COO

Eisner Health

Monica Gutierrez-McCarthy, M.S., is a service-centered leader and strategist driven by her unwavering vision to create notable change in her community’s health sector. Passionate about both people and business, she currently serves as the senior vice president and chief operating officer for Eisner Health. At the helm of the health center’s operations, she works to continue the improvement of the physical, social and emotional well-being of those in the Los Angeles communities and beyond.