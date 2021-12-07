Co-Founder

She TV Media, LLC

Natalie Perez is a cinematographer and filmmaker and the co-founder of She TV Media, a video and virtual event production company based in Los Angeles. Her work includes narrative and documentary films, shorts, and web-series. From quirky comedies to dark thrillers, dynamic musicals to stark dramas, Perez’s passion stems from genuine and honest stories that capture human emotion and connection. She strives to create visual pieces of art in every frame. “The Madams” - a web series she DP’d and produced was featured at the Latino Media Market.