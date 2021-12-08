Partner

The Sohagi Law Group

Nicole Hoeksma Gordon, a partner at The Sohagi Law Group, advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate level. She focuses her practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Federal and California Endangered Species Act, and planning and zoning laws. As the former chair of the Executive Committee of the Environmental Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, Gordon is at the forefront of environmental law issues.