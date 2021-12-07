Partner

Kaplan Marino

Nina Marino’s complex litigation and white-collar crime practice is both national and international. She negotiates with the U.S. Department of Justice, state attorneys general, district attorneys, and Interpol in her defense of individuals alleged to be involved with Medicare fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practice Act violations and tax, cyber and other crimes. Quite simply, Marino likes to save people. Right from the start, clients understand that she takes their cases as personally as they do. Her combination of caring, integrity and formidable lawyering has earned her a national reputation and recognition.