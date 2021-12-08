CEO/Founder/President

Nury Gomez, MBA is the founder of Accounting Breeze and a part-time accounting professor at Pepperdine University’s Business School of Management. Using her strong passion for accounting, she founded the company now known as Accounting Breeze. She has built her company from the ground up, using her strong morals and values as support. The company offersa large array of services, showcasing Gomez’s dynamic skill set. This includes accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, business formation, in-house notary services, and more.