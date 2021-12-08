Founder

4EVER MAGIC COSMETICS

Ravit Darougar is the CEO of 4Ever Magic Cosmetics. A self-made, hard-working immigrant who knows the struggles women endure to succeed, Darougar has cosmetic vision and the soul of a chemist, having created a customized exclusive formula to launch her company’s first signature product: Double Shade Seductive Eyebrow Gel. Frustrated because of a lack of easy-to-use products to create perfect eyebrows, she chose to focus her energy on inventing her own formula and a 2-in-1 application brush that has now gained the respect of professional makeup artists and beauty professionals.