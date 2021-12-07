Founder/Executive Creative Director

The Miller Group

Renee Miller is founder of The Miller Group, a woman-owned, culturally diverse, award-winning digital branding and advertising agency. She has been recognized as one of Los Angeles’ leading creative directors. She is also a successful businesswoman who cherry picks clients, based on her ability to contribute successfully to their bottom line. Miller received an Outstanding Achievement Award for her successful work on the West Nile virus campaign for the County of Los Angeles and has mentored young, underserved women and men for more than 30 years.