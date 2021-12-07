Head of Financial Services Practice

Robin Borelli is the head of CI&T’s financial services practice. She is an accomplished digital strategist and executive leader with more than 20 years of experience leading multi-disciplinary teams at BBVA, Charles Schwab and consulting firms. Currently, she oversees CI&T teams leading engagements for large brokerage, banking and asset management firms including account origination, portfolio management systems, mobile banking, and reporting platforms. She is one of the authors of CI&T’s latest financial services research report, “(Re) Open For Business - Financial Services and Small Business: Building Back Stronger, Together”