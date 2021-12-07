Sabrina C. Narain

Partner

Sanders Roberts LLP

Sabrina Narain leads the Automotive Practice Group at Sanders Roberts and specializes in handling warranty defense, product liability, and business litigation matters. She is the first female partner at Sanders Roberts, a top-tier litigation boutique located in downtown Los Angeles. After joining the firm in 2014, she has not only rose through the ranks, but also through her leadership has grown the firm’s auto manufacturing litigation team. Narain represents multiple large domestic and foreign manufacturers, including Ford Motor Company and American Honda Motor Company, Inc.