President/Founder

Ballantines PR

In 2000, Sarah Robarts founded Ballantines Public Relations (BPR), a luxury and lifestyle public relations agency headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, San Diego and the Bay Area. Robarts’ professional network and connections span across numerous industries, including hospitality, tourism, entertainment, art, design and wellness. Her non-profit work is central to the philosophy of her company and her belief in the importance of giving back, not only just in her own community but globally as well.