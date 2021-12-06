Chief Executive Officer

Beyond Board

Sarah Zapp is an entrepreneur, award-winning journalist and relationship curator. She is the CEO and founder of Beyond Board and also a speaker and panelist on the topic of building relationships and board diversification, who was recently featured at a national TED Women’s conference and Goldman Sachs Women’s Symposium. Asa TV host, reporter and producer, Zapp has earned multiple Telly awards and eight Emmy nominations. She has worked for Comcast as its national entertainment and political reporter, interviewing some of today’s biggest names in entertainment and politics.

