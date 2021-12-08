Chief Operating Officer

Lendistry

Scharrell Jackson is a chief operating officer who joined Lendistry in 2021 to lead the firm’s operations. As a top-tier executive with over 35 years of experience, Scharrell drives an innovative model forward for Lendistry that results in sustainable business practices, scalability, and financial profitability. Her business acumen spans across business operations, leading strategy as well as human resources, legal, administration, finance and accounting, information technology, marketing, and general administration departments and staff.