Co-Founder/CEO

DoubleBlind Mag

Shelby Hartman is co-founder of Double-Blind, a media company at the forefront of the psychedelic movement. She worked in broadcast news production for CBS News, covering presidential elections, protests, natural disasters, and other breaking news. Spurred by a passion for print, she transitioned to magazine writing, working as an editor and receiving her master’s degree in long-form journalism from Columbia University. She has extensively covered traumatic stress disorder in the veteran community, the cannabis industry, the psychedelic research boom, and the popularization of ayahuasca.