President/CEO

Juice It Up!

Susan Taylor joined Juice It Up! in 2019 and was soon elevated to the role of president and CEO the following year - an obvious choice to lead the 25-year-old brand with nearly 30 years of progressive experience in the restaurant franchise industry to her credit. Following her arrival - and the strategic application of countless best practices pulled from an extensive franchise system background - Juice It Up! has soared to record sales and experienced impressive franchise momentum.