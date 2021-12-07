Founder/CEO

Pardee Properties

Founder and CEO of Pardee Properties, Tami Pardee has established dramatic new standards of success in real estate. She created a cutting-edge concierge brokerage model, using specialized teams to create life-changing client experiences in buying and selling homes. Since its inception in 2005, Pardee has sold over $5.2 billion worth of real estate across California. She has always put her heart into the communities she serves, donating over $1.5 million toward uplifting underserved areas of Venice and West Los Angeles over the last 16 years.