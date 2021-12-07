Executive Director

Community Corporation of Santa Monica

Tara Barauskas discovered affordable housing as a profession while attending undergraduate studies and instantly fell in love with the idea of doing good while making a living. She was given an opportunity five years ago to lead the non-profit Community Corporation of Santa Monica, which builds and operates affordable housing in high opportunity, affluent communities. During her tenure, she has expanded the work beyond Santa Monica to the surrounding westside cities of L.A. County, including Culver City, Mar Vista, Westchester, and potentially in Malibu and Inglewood.