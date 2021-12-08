President

Ramo Law PC

For more than 10 years, Tiffany Boyle has leveraged her business-oriented sales and packaging skills to bring hundreds of films and documentaries to fruition. Since 2020 alone, she has optimized clients’ financial and business positions in more than 35 films and documentaries. Through her critical review of content and strategic use of Ramo Law’s resources, Boyle creates successful content packaging that bridges the needs of both client and industry demands. Boyle connects filmmakers with producers, co-producers, executive producers, co-finance partners, distributors, agencies, and other industry representatives.