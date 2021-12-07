Founder/Managing Attorney

Meyer Law, LTD.

Tricia Meyer is founder and managing attorney of Meyer Law, one of the fastest growing law firms in the United States, with offices in Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles. She helps businesses across the country and notable clients include companies that have appeared on “Shark Tank” to companies gracing the “Inc. 500". As an entrepreneur and lawyer, Meyer has a unique perspective and mentors thousands of start-ups and scaling companies at incubators and accelerators across the U.S.