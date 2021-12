CEO/CCO

The Woo

A leader in the marketing and advertising world, Valerie Moizel is the CEO and CCO at The Woo, a Los Angeles-based creative agency. She and her former partner built The Woo from the ground up immediately following Moizel’s graduation from Art Center College of Design. Since its inception, The Woo has grown into a digital marketing powerhouse with global clients in a multitude of industries, including technology, cosmetics, home appliances, and more.