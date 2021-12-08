Executive Vice President, Treasury Management Solutions

City National Bank

Verna Grayce Chao, executive vice president in charge of City National Bank’s Treasury Management Solutions, started out 2020 focused on building out the bank’s entertainment payments ecosystem — and then the solutions her team created became more important than ever. Chao’s commitment to tech-enabled, user-friendly financial products was a boon to clients. Chao helped maintain high levels of client service during the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). City National facilitated 25,700 PPP loans, totaling nearly $6.2 billion.