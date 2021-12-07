Chief Executive Officer

Poindexter Consulting Group, LLC

Vikita Poindexter, CEO of Poindexter Consulting Group, LLC, has been known throughout her 30+ years career as the consummate professional and go-to person for human resources. She is an acknowledged expert in her field. Poindexter’s extensive knowledge of HR includes budget preparation, cost analysis, EEOC compliance and recruiting; Department of Labor and Standards, Department of Fair Housing, benefit administration, litigation prevention, and personnel management; arbitration and contract negotiations for multi-million-dollar operations and much more.