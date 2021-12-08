President

Unique Image, Inc.

Wafa Kanan is the President and CEO of Unique Image. Her expertise in branding, creative, and multimedia delivers solutions and influences positive change. As the engine that launches every marketing campaign, Kanan dives into the core challenges and volume of information, revealing the true essence of her clients’ brands. Asa recipient of multiple top industry awards, Kanan’s philosophy toward humanity and cross-cultural unity has been recognized by major news sources and earned her commendations and proclamations from the City of Los Angeles, the State of California and from foreign countries on three different continents.