Financial Advisor, Vice President - Wealth Management

UBS Private Wealth Management

Wendy Spinner is an L.A.-based UBS private wealth advisor and endowment & foundation consultant who – along with her team at The Spinner Group – partners with family foundations and philanthropic organizations to help them fulfill their missions. She passionately lives the ethos of “doing well by doing good” in all aspects of her life. Combining her analytical and strategic planning skills with her passion for altruism, Spinner brings deep problem-solving expertise to families, foundations, and endowments in Los Angeles and beyond.

