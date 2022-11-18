Amy K. Stanton

Senior Vice President & CEO

Stanton and Company

Amy Stanton’s experience offers a unique perspective on the women’s landscape with her passion for promoting and building positive female role models and messaging for women. Her PR agency, Stanton & Company, is women-led with a focus on working with professional athletes and brands built by and for women. Despite the pandemic, the agency has grown substantially in the past year, increasing revenue by 84.7% and bringing on noteworthy new clients ranging from some of the health & wellness industry’s most notable thought leaders to category disrupting and philosophydriven brands.