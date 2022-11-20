Group President, Omnicommerce Solutions

Advantage Solutions

Andrea Young serves as group president of Omnicommerce Solutions of Advantage Solutions, a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions for consumer goods companies and retailers. Its data- and technology-driven services help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers wherever they shop. Young is also a founding member of the Advantage Diversity, Equity & Inclusion board and has contributed to building the foundation for Advantage’s DE&I initiatives. She also serves as an executive sponsor of PRISM, Advantage’s LGBTQIA employee resource group