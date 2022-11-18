Employment Mediator, Arbitrator, Investigator

Judicate West/Reddock Law

Angela Reddock-Wright is an employment mediator, arbitrator, workplace and Title IX investigator. She has practiced as an employment and labor law attorney for 26 years. After working as an employment litigator for 15 years, in 2011, she opened the Reddock Law Group and transitioned to becoming a full-time neutral. The Reddock Law Group is a boutique, minority and woman-owned dispute resolution and investigations law firm based in downtown Los Angeles, focused on the resolution of employment and labor law, Title IX sexual assault, hazing and bullying legal claims.