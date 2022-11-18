(Spiderbox)

Partner Law Firm

Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt LLP

Barbara R. Gadbois is a senior partner at the Gibbs Giden law firm in Los Angeles, with over 35 years of experience in public and private construction law. She concentrates on construction projects, including drafting and negotiation of bid and contract documents; procurement issues; public works; competitive bidding requirements; bid protest issues; pre-qualification; project delivery methods; design-build; risk allocation in contracts; claims avoidance; and project closeout. Gadbois represents municipal clients, private developers and general contractors in all aspects of major multimillion-dollar projects.