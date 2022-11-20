Photo by Bradford Rogne Photography

Partner

Sanders Roberts LLP

Cynthia Y. Sun was recently promoted to partner and practices in the areas of general liability, product liability, breach of warranty, breach of contract, consumer fraud and general business litigation. She has represented a variety of clients from individuals and small businesses to Fortune 500 companies and public entities. Sun focuses her primary practice on auto manufacturing litigation and general liability/insurance defense. She has experience with all aspects of litigation, including law and motion, discovery, taking and defending depositions, trial preparation, trial, postjudgment litigation and appeals.