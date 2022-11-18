Chief Executive Officer

The Lending Corporation LLC

Born and raised in Oxford, England, Danijella Dragas earned a B.S. in Economics/International Trade and Banking from the prestigious University of London. After 18 years at Bear Stearns Investment Banking specializing in asset management and capital markets/ investment banking, she continued her career in residential and commercial lending for 36 years. Dragas focuses on construction finance, asset repositioning, fintech, and blockchain and international commercial projects. She has also worked on multi-sector business finance, corporate sponsorships, hospitality, clean energy, trade programs and pre-IPO.