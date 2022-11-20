Partner & Nonprofit Practice Leader

GHJ

Donella Wilson serves as president and chief philanthropy officer of GHJ Foundation, GHJ’s vehicle for purposeful and proactive giving. She was instrumental in the Foundation’s establishment in 2020, leveraging her decades of experience as an accountant serving the nonprofit industry. Specifically, Wilson harnessed her extensive experience in the nonprofit space – stemming from her more than 20 years of public accounting experience providing audit, accounting and special project services, and works exclusively in the nonprofit sector – to define the mission and lay the groundwork for GHJ Foundation.