Finalist: Catherine Reheis-Boyd

President & CEO

Western States Petroleum Association

Catherine Reheis-Boyd has served as the president of the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) since January 1, 2010. She oversees the trade organization’s operations and advocacy in five western states - California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington and Oregon. Over her 31-year career at WSPA, Reheis-Boyd has held a variety of leadership roles, including a 2003 appointment as chief of staff and subsequent promotions to executive vice president and chief operating officer. As part of her 37 years of experience in the oil industry, she worked for an environmental consulting firm.