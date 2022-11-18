Finalist: Emily J. Yukich

Managing Partner, L.A. Office

Fox Rothschild LLP

Emily Yukich is a visionary voice for women in the region’s start-up ecosystem. She is a highly respected attorney and industry leader working on behalf of clients in Los Angeles’ emerging company and venture capital ecosystem. Her clients trust Yukich’s keen judgement, insight that comes, in part, from the firsthand experience of co-founding and operating an early childhood education business before launching her legal career. She applies that business-centered approach to advising companies in the tech, consumer products, manufacturing, food and beverage, construction and professional services sectors on complex transactions.