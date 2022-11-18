Finalist: Kavitha Bhatia, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACHE

Chief Medical Officer of Strategy

Prime Healthcare

Kavitha Bhatia, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACHE is president and chair of the Prime Healthcare Foundation and chief medical officer of strategy for Prime Healthcare. The Prime Healthcare Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity dedicated to improving healthcare through its hospitals and educational and charitable initiatives. Through Dr. Bhatia’s leadership, the foundation has provided more than $2 billion in charity care and sponsored initiatives, forwarding a mission of improving the lives of others. She develops and implements strategic initiatives that advance the mission.