Finalist: MaryRuth Ghiyam

CEO & Founder

MaryRuth’s LLC

MaryRuth Ghiyam is a certified health educator, culinary chef and nutritional consultant. Most notably, she is the founder, owner and CEO of MaryRuth’s, a billion-dollar health and wellness company that was named one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 500 list in 2022. She started her company in 2013 and grew it to over $100 million in revenue with no outside funding. MaryRuth’s now has more than 130 employees and more than 150 products, as well as a very high retention rate of over 90%. Ghiyam believes in company culture and sends out anonymous culture surveys yearly.