Finalist: Shawn Ray White

General Counsel

Smith Family Circle, LLC

Shawn Ray White is an experienced corporate executive and a dedicated public servant with a strong background and proven record of success in both corporate and nonprofit settings. In October 2021, she joined the Smith Family Circle and the Will and Jada Pinkett Smith family office as general counsel. Previously, she served as a member of the executive team of The Barack Obama Foundation as general counsel. Prior to joining the Obama Foundation, White served as general counsel to the Eli & Edythe Broad Foundation, The Broad Museum and the Broad family office.