Chief Executive Officer

Brasfield & Associates, LLC

Dr. Giovanna Brasfield – “Dr. G” to her friends and colleagues – started her career in construction by raising her hand to the call to action. She saw an essential need to speak up for marginalized communities and those who are underrepresented in construction. She has served in many roles, but some that stand out have been rising to be the highest-ranking African American for Flatiron Construction as the vice president of project diversity and inclusion for the Western Division and now relaunching her consultant firm Brasfield & Associates, LLC to assist multiple companies with training, programs and policy.

