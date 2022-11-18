President

JC & TM Filming Productions

Jackeline Cacho is an influencer, award-winning journalist, content creator, best-selling author, founder of the Edutainment Movement in Spanish programming, global speaker and humanitarian leader. She received the “Global Icon Award” and “International Diplomatic Mission Award” in Dubai for her humanitarian work and release of the worldwide initiative “Awakening Your Inner Power Woman - Finding Solutions To Global Issues Starts with Power Within.” Cacho makes headlines with her two-time Emmy-nominated national TV show, celebrating 10 years inspiring the country’s Latino community.